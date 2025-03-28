Vodafone study reveals nearly 1 in 3 people speak to their mum each day

With Mother’s Day just a few days away, a new study has uncovered just how much, on average, we speak to our mothers.

According to a report commissioned by Vodafone Ireland and conducted by Coyne Research, almost one in three people surveyed said that they reach out to their mum every day.

Of the 1,000 adults surveyed across Ireland, 63% also replied that they talk to their mother at least once a week.

Phones continue to be the most popular way to speak to our loved ones, as the study found that 42% of participants talk to their mums by phone call. Alternatively, 34% stated that they contact their mum through WhatsApp.

20% of those surveyed revealed that they usually wish their mother a Happy Mother’s Day via phone call, while one in 10 will send their mother a text for the special occasion.

As part of the study, respondents were also quizzed on whether they can ‘spot a Mammy text’ with their mother’s distinctive texting habits. 25% of those surveyed praised their mothers for being somewhat or very tech-savvy.

Almost one in four said that their mother uses more full sentences than others when texting. Meanwhile, 12% concluded that their mums are incorporating more emojis into their messages.

Speaking about the survey’s discoveries, Jenny Hayes, Head of Consumer Sales for Vodafone Ireland, explained: “With Mother’s Day this Sunday, we know how important it is to stay connected with loved ones at home and far away. At Vodafone, we’re committed to making connectivity easy for everyone, helping families stay close no matter their level of tech expertise.”

Vodafone is proud to support the connections that matter most. For more details on how you can treat your mum to some new tech this Mother's Day, you can visit Vodafone’s latest offers through their website here.