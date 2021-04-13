Virtual skin peel event at the Buff Day Spa

Skin irritation from mask-wearing is now so prevalent it has its own new term, maskne. Frequent hand-washing and steriliser is not kind to skin either, and, while our walks on the wild side and sea swimming certainly keeps the blood pumping, winter weather can challenge the complexion too.

The Buff Day Spa has come to the rescue with its Virtual Skin Peel Event on 15th April @ 6.30pm, where expert skincare advice is available in the comfort of their own home.

The fun online event is hosted by an experienced skin therapist from The Buff Day Spa, who teaches participants how to give themselves a spa style peel over zoom.

Chemical peels improve the texture and appearance of the skin by sloughing off the outer layers of the skin. They are effective facial treatments for improving blemishes, fine lines, wrinkles, and skin tone.

Each participant gets a peel kit delivered to their home ahead of the event and the cost is €30 per person. Each kit includes a pre-cleanse, cleanser, rapid reveal peel, masque, sleep sound cocoon, SPF and a headband.

For DIY pampering at home, The Buff Day Spa has a range of its most popular beauty products now available in an online store at https://www.thebuffdayspa.com/, as well as skincare advice blogs.