Viewers tear up watching Ferne McCann’s proposal on First Time Mum

Fans of the former The Only Way Is Essex star Ferne McCann have been treated to a beautiful glimpse into her engagement!

In last night’s episode of her reality show, First Time Mum, audiences’ hearts melted as they finally got to witness the moment that the 32-year-old said ‘yes’ to her partner, Lorri Haines.

Lorri whisked Ferne away on a romantic holiday to France in honour of their six-month anniversary. Throughout the episode, Ferne vocally expressed doubts as to whether or not she would be going home with a ring on her finger.

“Come on Lorri, I’m ready and waiting!” she joked to the camera.

“I can’t lie, I’m devastated that he hasn’t proposed”, Ferne further admitted.

However, Ferne wasn’t disappointed for much longer! First Time Mum viewers were delighted when Lorri walked his bride-to-be onto a beautiful beach terrace at sunset.

As soon as Lorri went down on one knee and took out the gorgeous engagement ring, Ferne burst into tears.

She left him hanging without a response, as she needed time to compose herself. Eventually, she cried out, “I can’t even cope. Yes!”

Ferne originally announced the wonderful news of her engagement via Instagram on July 2. She posted a photo of the couple sharing a smooch, with Ferne holding up her left hand to the camera to showcase her huge new ring.

“So happily ever afters do exist,” Ferne penned in her caption. “I cannot wait to do forever with you baby”.

Ferne and Lorri first met in Dubai, and immediately fell for one another. The pair publicly announced their relationship in January of this year, when they posted a cosy snap of them together with the tagline, “When you know, you know…”

The couple are now living together and have formed a blended family with their two children – Ferne’s daughter, Sunday (4), and Lorri’s young son from a previous relationship.

Congratulations to the happy couple!