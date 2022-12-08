VIDEO: Stacey Solomon finally reveals magical Christmas decor

Stacey Solomon has finally revealed her stunning decorations for this year’s festive season!

The mum-of-four is widely known amongst her 5.4M Instagram followers for always going all out for any celebratory occasion.

Just a few months ago, the 33-year-old’s fans went into a frenzy over her incredible – and spooky – Halloween porch decorations. Now, Stacey has delighted us once again with an amazing display for Christmas!

This afternoon, the Loose Women panelist took to social media to share in the festive joy with her fans.

Set to Christmas music, Stacey posted a video montage of herself and her one-year-old daughter Rose getting rid of their Halloween decor and setting up their magical Christmas porch decorations.

This year, the exterior of Stacey and husband Joe Swash’s house is complete with a huge wooden sled, an adorable polar bear, a festive garland and even some Santa-themed gnomes!

“Christmas At Pickle Cottage is finally here”, Stacey gushed in the caption of her video. “Me & Rose are frozen but we’ve had the best day out here!”, she added excitedly.

“I hope this makes you smile as much as it did Rose,” Stacey went on to write sweetly. “I can not wait till the weekend to get our annual geeky family photo”, referring to the adorable family snaps that she usually takes alongside Joe, Rose and her three sons – Zachary (14), Leighton (10) and Rex (3).

Since uploading her Christmas decor reveal to social media, Stacey has received an influx of delighted and amazed comments from friends and fans alike.

"Oh my", wrote Stacey's best friend Sophie Hinchliffe, aka Mrs Hinch. "So magical stace and so so special xxx".

"Awww she did such a nice job!!!", penned model Ashley James. "This is amazing!!".

“I mean this is amazing, I don’t even have time to check i have matching socks on… so props to you mate”, commented former X Factor contestant Jake Quickenden.

We’re fully obsessed with these decorations, and we can’t wait to see Stacey’s annual family portrait very soon!