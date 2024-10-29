Victoria Derbyshire details ‘goodbye’ letters for her sons during cancer

Victoria Derbyshire has revealed that she wrote ‘goodbye’ letters for her sons during her cancer treatment.

In July 2015, the news broadcaster was diagnosed with breast cancer. After undergoing chemotherapy and a mastectomy in her right breast, Victoria is now cancer-free.

However, Victoria – who shares two sons, Oliver (20) and Joe (16), with her husband Mark Sandell – has now confessed that she had put plans in place in case her treatment was unsuccessful.

Speaking on the Happy Mum, Happy Baby podcast with her former I’m A Celebrity campmate Giovanna Fletcher, Victoria detailed that she made one specific preparation ahead of her mastectomy surgery.

“I had this really weird anxiety. Maybe it’s irrational that [I thought] I wasn’t going to wake up after the anesthetic. So, I wrote each of them a goodbye letter in case I didn’t wake up,” the 56-year-old explained.

“I know, obviously, I was going to wake up because of the million people that have anesthetic every day and wake up, but I just… That was the thing that was making me most nervous. It wasn’t losing a breast. That was fine, get the cancer out. But, what if I don’t see my boys again?” Victoria confessed.

“So, I wrote them letters, which I put in my bedside drawer. Mark knew where they were in case that would happen,” the TV presenter recalled, before going on to share what she wrote in her letters to her two sons.

“Obviously, it was how much I love them, but it was, ‘And please remember your manners, and will you make sure you’re kind to people.’ All the stuff I say every day anyway. I just wanted it on paper so they’d have it,” Victoria added.

Speaking to The Guardian in 2017, Victoria previously reflected on being cancer-free: “Cancer is a lottery, in terms of whether you survive or not. I know that and am so grateful. There aren’t enough words to express my gratitude. I have friends who have died of cancer. It’s outrageous and unfair. I’m grateful to… the ether… to Lady Luck… I’m grateful to… whoever rolled the dice for me.”