Victoria & David Beckham reflect on wedding as they mark anniversary

Victoria and David Beckham have been reminiscing on their wedding day.

The Spice Girls band member and professional footballer are celebrating a very special milestone in their relationship – their 25th wedding anniversary.

As they mark the special day, the lovebirds have been reflecting on their wedding and have shared a collection of throwback photos from the preparations of the event.

Taking to Instagram, Victoria unveiled a carousel of images to her 33M followers from when she and David were planning their big day.

The pictures show iconic moments from before they said ‘I do’, including the pair testing out the thrones they sat in after their ceremony, David writing his vows and Victoria trying on her wedding outfits.

In the caption of the post, Victoria shared details from each photo by penning, “Looking back on the days leading up to our wedding 25 years ago brings back so many amazing memories… I love you so much @DavidBeckham!! Kisses @BrooklynPeltzBeckham @RomeoBeckham @CruzBeckham #HarperSeven xx”.

“1. @DavidBeckham and I testing our iconic thrones for size 2. Clearly, I loved mine from the start! 3. Flying in style with @DavidBeckham, baby @BrooklynPeltzBeckham, @Jackie.Adams_ @LouisesAdams @ChristianAdams_79 and my wedding dress! Plenty of leg room as you can see”.

The 50-year-old continued, “4. @DavidBeckham writing his vows and looking very concentrated! 5. One of the last fittings for my wedding dress. Forever grateful to @VeraWang for bringing my vision to life, and of course,@MisterPearlOfficial’s for sculpting my waist with his beautiful corset”.

“6. Who could forget that cake and those naked fondant toppers?! @DavidBeckham 7. Adding the finishing floral touches to my one-of-a-kind reception dress, designed by the incredible @AntonioBerardiOfficial”.

Beckham went on to jokingly add, “8. How many people does it take to load two giant thrones onto a tiny plane? @DavidBeckham 9. Got there in the end!”.

David also showcased photos of him and Victoria wearing the same purple outfits they wore at the party after their wedding ceremony 25 years ago.

He wrote, “Look what we found…”, while Victoria posted more snaps of them in the eye-catching clothes and said, “Yep, still got it! Can’t believe it’s been 25 years and they still fit! We love you so much @BrooklynPeltzBeckham @RomeoBeckham @CruzBeckham #HarperSeven xxxx”.

The power couple tied the knot in Luttrellstown Castle, Dublin, on July 4 1999 with their son Brooklyn, aged four months old, in attendance.

Victoria and David later went on to welcome 21-year-old Romeo, 19-year-old Cruz and 12-year-old Harper into the world.