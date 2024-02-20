Victoria & David Beckham pen sweet birthday tributes to son Cruz

The Beckhams are celebrating!

Victoria and David Beckham’s youngest son, Cruz, is marking his 19th birthday today.

In honour of the special occasion, the proud parents have taken to social media to express their birthday wishes to him.

On her Instagram page, Victoria chose to share a hilarious video clip of David and Cruz, as well as Cruz’s siblings Brooklyn (24) and Harper (12), singing along to the song Sherry by Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons.

“Happy birthday Cruzie!! X We all love you so much and are so proud of the incredible young man you have become,” the 49-year-old penned.

“Sweet, kind and incredibly talented. The world is your oyster, go get it!” the former Spice Girls hitmaker added.

Meanwhile, on his own Instagram account, David also took the opportunity to send a sweet birthday message to his son.

The 48-year-old posted a cute throwback snap of himself carrying a young Cruz.

“Happy Birthday to my little man,” David gushed at the beginning of his caption.

“The cheekiest with the kindest heart keep being you & keep believing in your dream and working as hard as you do,” the retired footballer continued.

David concluded sweetly: “We love you so much Cruzie & are so proud of you”.

Following Victoria and David’s heartwarming birthday messages, many of the couple’s fans have since been taking to their comments sections to send their own well-wishes to Cruz.

“Aww lovely what you wrote David. Happy birthday to your lad xx,” one follower replied.

“Happy Birthday Cruz have the best day,” another added.

“Looks like David chose this pic on purpose. Typical dad move,” a third fan teased.