Victoria Beckham shares adorable throwback snap with husband David

What a blast from the past! Victoria Beckham is giving us major Spice Girls vibes circa 1998 in her most recent Instagram post.

Taking to social media on Monday morning, the 47-year-old fashion designer shared a sweet throwback snap of herself and her footballer beau David Beckham, all loved up in New York during the early days of their relationship.

“1998 in NYC! And still my Valentine 24 years later,” Victoria lovingly wrote in the Instagram caption, before going on to explain that the photo was “taken on the day we found out I was pregnant with @brooklynbeckham! I love you @davidbeckham.”

In the nostalgic snap, Victoria is sporting her signature Posh Spice pixie cut, wearing a navy blue tank top and a stylish black backpack, beaming at the camera with her arms wrapped around her future hubby.

Meanwhile, a 23-year-old David is wearing a white and red basketball jersey and a black New York baseball cap.

Sharing a Valentine’s tribute of his own, the English football legend also took to Instagram this morning to celebrate the day that’s in it by posting another throwback snap of himself and his wife Victoria, along with sharing a special tribute to his daughter, Harper Seven.

“Happy valentines to my girls,” David wrote in the caption. “2 beautiful & strong women . BTW Harper remember daddy will always be your valentine [laughing emoji] love you @victoriabeckham.”

Victoria and David tied the knot in July 1999 during a gorgeous ceremony in Luttrellstown Castle, Ireland, just four months after Victoria welcomed the birth of their first child, Brooklyn. In the years that followed, Victoria and David went on to welcome three more children, Romeo, Cruz and Harper.