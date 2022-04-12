Victoria Beckham opens up about her signature look from Brooklyn’s wedding

Victoria Beckham took to her Instagram stories to share all of the details about the gorgeous dress she wore to her son’s wedding in Florida last weekend.

The mother-of-the-groom wore a dazzling silver dress with thin straps and lace around the edges. The slinky garment shone as she was photographed at the wedding ceremony.

The mum-of-four shared a video along with images of the silver gown to her 29.7M followers with captions giving all the information we need to know about it – from where it was made to the material it was created from.

The video where Posh Spice can be seen posing in front of a full-length mirror is captioned, “A special dress for a special day”.

“The first Victoria Beckham couture dress made in our London autelier”.

Credit: Instagram

“The bespoke fabric was developed by one of my favourite mills in Italy, it’s like liquid metal and hangs so beautifully”, she continued.

The exclusive dress really is one of a kind as Victoria explains, “The lace is actually three different styles, placed to create new lace and then hand embroidered”. How fancy!

The stunning frock “took five days to create by six of my incredibly talented London atelier team”, Becks added.

Credit: Instagram

“It’s been a labour of love and I’m so grateful to my incredible team for creating something so beautiful for me”.

Victoria looked amazing in the silver ensemble as she watched Brooklyn and Nicola tie the knot at Peltz’s father’s £79M estate.

The young lovebirds announced their engagement in July 2020 and finally made their relationship official on 9 April 2022 after Covid-19 restrictions held them back from having the ceremony they had planned.