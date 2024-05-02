Victoria Beckham marks husband David’s birthday with cute tribute

It’s David Beckham’s birthday!

The retired footballer is celebrating his 49th birthday today (May 2).

In honour of the special occasion, David’s wife, Victoria Beckham, has posted a heartwarming tribute in his honour.

Victoria, who shares sons Brooklyn (25), Romeo (21), Cruz (19) and daughter Harper (12) with David, took to Instagram to unveil two never-before-seen photos of herself and her husband.

The first image showcases the couple out at a restaurant together, while the second sees the pair sharing a hug at Victoria’s 50th birthday party last month.

“Happy birthday David. I love us getting really old together! You aren’t far behind me!!!!” the Spice Girls hitmaker teased at the beginning of her caption.

“You are our everything!!!! The best daddy and husband we all love u so so much xxxxx,” Victoria concluded.

Following her adorable tribute, many of Victoria’s 33M Instagram followers have been sending David their own well-wishes.

“Happy birthday Mr Beckham,” one fan commented.

“Beautiful couple. Happy birthday Becks,” another replied.

”Ugh I love you two so much,” a third fan gushed.

Victoria and David’s children have also taken the opportunity to send their father some birthday wishes.

On Instagram earlier today, the couple’s second child Romeo posted a throwback photo of himself and David, writing: “Happy birthday dad thank you for everything love you always + forever.”

Meanwhile, their youngest son Cruz unveiled an image of his younger self being lifted up by his father, with the simple message: “Happy birthday.”

David’s birthday celebrations come less than two weeks after Victoria held a huge bash to mark her 50th birthday.

The lavish party was attended by an array of famous faces, including Hollywood actor Tom Cruise, Desperate Housewives star Eva Longoria, chef Gordon Ramsay, and Victoria’s Spice Girls bandmates – Mel B, Emma Bunton, Mel C and Geri Halliwell-Horner.