Victoria Beckham details sweet moment on first date with husband David

Victoria Beckham has shared some details about her first date with her now-husband!

The former Spice Girls singer has been married to retired footballer David Beckham for the past 25 years, and the couple have since gone on to welcome four children together – sons Brooklyn (25), Romeo (22), Cruz (19) and daughter Harper (13).

Now, in a new Disney+ series, which has been released today (September 13), Victoria has been recalling a particular detail about her first date with David.

During one episode of the docuseries In Vogue: The 90s, the 50-year-old explained her love for luxury fashion, which subsequently earned her the nickname ‘Posh Spice’.

“Versace, Prada, and Gucci, they were my go-to designers. What was it they were getting right at the time? I suppose they really understood the power of celebrity,” Victoria detailed.

“The Italians embraced that. When I first met David in 1997 he'd heard that I was the Spice Girl that liked the designer clothes,” she teased.

The fashion designer, who met David on several occasions before entering into a relationship with him, then went on to recall how their first date came about.

“So, after me going to a couple of football matches and I would say, you know, me sort of pursuing him – he'd probably say me stalking him – we arranged to go out on a date together,” Victoria gushed.

The Spice Up Your Life hitmaker then went on to confess that David was worried about his fashion choices for their date.

“He's like, ‘I don't know what to wear, she's the one who likes designer clothes’, and so he actually went out and bought himself a full Prada look for our first date, to impress me,” Victoria shared, before adding: “Which it did, because it was Prada!”

Victoria’s latest documentary appearance comes just a few days after David won an Emmy for his own Netflix docuseries, titled Beckham.

The series, which was released last October, heavily featured Victoria and reflected on the pair’s entire relationship. David previously described the docuseries as a “love letter” to his family.