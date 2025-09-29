Victoria Beckham confesses she is ‘tempted’ by Spice Girls reunion

Victoria Beckham has addressed her thoughts on a potential Spice Girls reunion!

Last year marked 30 years since Victoria Beckham, Emma Bunton, Melanie Chisholm, Melanie Brown and Geri Halliwell-Horner were formed as the Spice Girls.

Since the band’s split in 2000, Posh Spice, Baby Spice, Sporty Spice, Scary Spice and Ginger Spice have only reunited twice – once in 2007 for a tour, and again in 2012 for the Olympics closing ceremony in London.

While the band did reunite again in 2019 for a brief UK tour, they did so without the presence of Victoria Beckham.

Now, Victoria has given a rare comment on the possibility of performing as Posh Spice again.

Last night (September 28), the 51-year-old attended Oasis’ reunion tour at London’s Wembley Stadium with her husband, retired footballer David Beckham, and three of their children – sons Romeo (22) and Cruz (20), and 14-year-old daughter Harper.

On her Instagram stories, Victoria chose to document the event by posing for photos with her husband and children in the stands.

In a video she filmed of brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher on stage, Victoria also reflected on whether or not she would be eager to have her own reunion tour.

Credit: Victoria Beckham / Instagram

“Tempting”, she simply captioned the clip, before tagging her four fellow Spice Girls bandmates.

This is not the first time that one of the Spice Girls has addressed the potential for another reunion.

In 2021, Mel C admitted that only four of the Spice Girls were eager to do another tour.

"At the moment, it's only the four of us. We're working on Victoria. She might be sucked into the idea at some point," she stated to PEOPLE and Entertainment Tonight.

"In all honesty, I think it's gonna happen. At some point, I think Posh Spice will be back onstage,” the 51-year-old hoped.

In a further update made last February, Mel C noted to The Sun: “Of course we're always talking, we'd love to do something else. I'd love to get back on stage with the girls but everybody wants to do something a little bit different or in a different way, so it's just trying to get everyone on the same page at the same time.”