Victor Mee Auctions announce massive auction of architectural & collectibles

Updated 09.10.23 14.19 – due to popular demand, the event will now run for an extra day on 19th October

Victor Mee Auctions is pleased to announce a remarkable two-day live online auction, featuring the extensive collection from Ireland's leading architectural salvage yard, BG Salvage, located in Naas, Co. Kildare. Scheduled for October 17th and 18th, this event will present a diverse catalogue of reclaimed and salvaged items, both interior and exterior.

Established in 2015 by Kerry native Joe Byrne and Sean Travers, BG Salvage has evolved from offering basic salvaged materials like bricks and timber to becoming a hub of unique and eclectic items. The company now serves as a resource for film, TV, and stage productions in need of props and décor.

Shop Front used in Ripper Street and Penny Dreadful



Show Stoppers

An unmissable spectacle, the working full-sized replica Viking longboats measuring 46 and 49ft respectively from the filming of 'Vikings: Valhalla,' are to be sold, estimated at €10,000-€20,000 each. The sale will also include a rare oriental table decorated with Fu dogs and 19th-century ironwood two-seater benches also from the 'Vikings' series.

BG Salvage Ship



Never to be outdone on scale, a set piece from Disney’s ‘Disenchanted’ will come under the hammer. Originally from a Chateau near Versailles, this French hand-painted gilded gesso panelled room with etched glass panelled doors and original fireplace measures 9.5M long x 6.8M wide x 2.65M high. For those seeking a memento from the movie that they can easily take home, Victor Mee offers a Chemist & Opticians sign from 'Disenchanted,' estimated at €600 – €1200.

Table from Vikings



Other notable lots from the world of entertainment include Russell Crowe's recent blockbuster, 'The Pope’s Exorcist.' as well as a resin figure of a Gothic Angel from the Reign of Fire' film, estimated at €400-€600. A timber and glass shop front featured in Sky’s ‘Penny Dreadful’ and BBC’s ‘Ripper Street,’ as well as hand-painted wooden panels from the 1995 film ‘Braveheart,’ will also be auctioned.

Aladdin’s Cave

Ever quirky, the catalogue also features a Buckaneer fighter jet cockpit cover and ejector seat, a large mahogany and Berger plantation chair (Lot 160), and a 19th-century Oriental carved hardwood opium bed (Lot 361) to name but a few.

Panel from Braveheart Movie



In the Hot Seat

A treasure trove for furniture lovers, the sale will feature industrial bar-pub stools with leather upholstered seats (Lot 83, estimated €120 – €220), as well as retro chrome and upholstered swivel chairs (Lot 139, estimated €400 – €600), stained pine armchairs from the Tudor TV series (Lot 491, estimated €300 – €500), and painted and gilded armchairs from Carton House Kildare (Lot 492, estimated €300 – €600) are also up for auction.

See the Light

The lighting lots feature an array of unusual offerings certain to set your home aglow. Among them are one-of-a-kind bronze ship horns converted to table lamps (Lot 47, estimated €300-€500), and a collection of copper designer hanging lights (Lot 64).

Speaking at the announcement Victor Mee said, "We are immensely proud to host this unparalleled auction, featuring the eclectic and often extraordinary inventory from BG Salvage. This is more than just an auction; it's an opportunity for collectors, commercial clients, and film enthusiasts alike to own a piece of curated history. From high-profile film props to bespoke furnishings, each lot tells a unique story, and we invite you to become a part of it."

The auction will take place live online from 5:30pm on both days. The full catalogue and registration details can be found at www.victormeeauctions.ie. Viewing will be available at BG Salvage in Naas, Co. Kildare (Eircode: W91TR82) on October 14th and 15th from 12pm to 5pm.