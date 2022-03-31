Vicky Phelan shares positive milestone in new health update

CervicalCheck campaigner Vicky Phelan has shared an uplifting health update, following the really tough side effects from her radiotherapy treatment.

After a three week hiatus from social media, Vicky took to Instagram on Wednesday evening to share the positive news.

“I'm BACK! For now anyway….I am finally back walking on my own two feet for more than a few feet without having to use a four wheel or three wheel mobility aid and, oh boy, does it feel good,” the mum-of-two gushed in her Instagram caption.

“My back is still not great and I can only walk very short distances and am still in pain BUT it is manageable AND I can get out of the house,” she continued, adding, “And boy have I gotten out of the house in style this week.”

“I wanted to treat my mother and my godmother to afternoon tea at @theadaremanor for their birthdays, which they both celebrated in March. Two weeks ago, I honestly thought it would never happen BUT the human body and the human spirit are AMAZING things.”

“And so, today my aunt picked me up from my house and whisked us off to Adare Manor where we spent the whole afternoon drinking various different teas and coffees and enjoying the savoury and sweet treats that staff kept bringing to our table. We had a most fabulous afternoon and made more wonderful memories,” Vicky lovingly explained.

Vicky also shared a series of gorgeous snaps from their lovely day out at Adare Manor, showing off the venue’s stunning interiors and the exquisite cuisine.