Vicky Phelan shares harrowing update following radiotherapy treatment

Cervical cancer advocate Vicky Phelan has shared a harrowing health update, following what sounds like a brutal experience with radiotherapy treatment.

Taking to Instagram this afternoon, the mum-of-two shared a slightly haunting photo of her hospital bed, her first post since day one of her treatment, which started three weeks ago.

“I warned that I might go quiet once I started radiotherapy but nothing could have prepared me for what followed,” Vicky prefaced in the caption.

Vicky goes on to explain that she’s finally going home today, after spending two weeks at Milford Care Centre, recovering from complications brought on from her radiotherapy treatment.

“I have NEVER been so sick or in as much pain as I have been over the past two weeks!!!” Vicky exclaimed. “The radiotherapy increased the amount of pain I was in and also incapacitated me leaving me unable to walk without assistance.”

“I am only now, in the past few days able to walk without either a 4-wheeler or a Zimmer frame. Walking long distances is still beyond me but I hope I will get there again. I only finished my last session of radiotherapy last Monday and it can take a couple of weeks for the effects to be felt so I am really hoping that I will be moving around a bit more freely in a couple of weeks time but I am also acutely aware that I may never regain what I had…,” she continued.

Last December Vicky met with former RTÉ broadcaster Charlie Bird, who has inspired the nation, as he’s planned an organised charity climb on Croagh Patrick, which is due to take place this April.

While Vicky had initially agreed to show up on the day and offer her support, the CervialCheck campaigner has now revealed that she’s made the decision not to attend, for her health.

“And so, I have had to make the hard decision NOT to make the journey to Croagh Patrick in April for the #climbwithcharlie,” Vicky wrote in her Instagram caption this afternoon. “I am simply not well enough either physically or mentally,” she added.

“The past few weeks have really knocked the stuffing out of me and I need to focus on just getting well again. I have already been in touch with Charlie and he has been great about it.”

“I am also going to pull back from posting here on social media. I need to focus on spending time with my family and friends. I hope that people understand. Unfortunately, my condition has become unpredictable and is impacting more and more on my everyday life,” Vicky candidly concluded before going on to thank her followers for their ongoing support.

Our thoughts and best wishes go out to Vicky and her family at this difficult time.