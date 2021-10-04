Vicky Phelan has returned to Ireland after new tumours were found

Cervical cancer campaigner Vicky Phelan has shared a harrowing health update upon her return to Ireland, after new tumours were discovered throughout her body.

Taking to social media on Sunday afternoon, the mum-of-two explained that she is now back in Ireland again, after spending the majority of this year in America taking part in a clinical trial.

While the hope had been that this treatment would significantly prolong her life, Vicky explains that she no longer qualifies for the trial, as her tumours have spread even further.

“It's been a couple of weeks since I posted an update. That's because since my last update, I have had some bad news…” Vicky explained.

“Unfortunately, following a PET scan which my radiation oncologist at Georgetown University Hospital ordered, I have some new tumours. I have two new tumours in my neck but the worrying one is a new tumour on my bowel….”

“This means that I am no longer eligible for proton beam therapy since my tumours are far too extensive, ie I have too much disease in my body for them to zap!”

Vicky goes on to explain that her team of doctors in the US have recommended that she return home to Ireland for palliative chemotherapy.

“All of this happened over the space of a few days when decisions had to be made very quickly,” Vicky recalls. “With a very heavy heart, I made the decision to return home to Ireland.”

“I returned home earlier this week and am taking the time to reconnect with my kids and to absorb this news before I start down the chemotherapy road.”

Vicky says that the treatment she’s getting here will keep her alive “until Christmas at least”. However, “the treatment I am about to start on is extremely toxic and will take its toll on my body and my mind.”

Therefore, Vicky has decided to take a break from social media over the next few weeks, and will only be posting sporadically.

“As always, I would like to thank you all so very much for your support, your kindness, your generosity, your prayers and positive messages which continue to lift me and keep me going,” she concluded.

Our thoughts go out to Vicky and her family during this difficult time.