Vicky Pattison teases wedding planning update with fiancé Ercan

Vicky Pattison has shared a major update about her wedding plans!

The former Geordie Shore star is currently engaged to a familiar face fromThe Only Way Is Essex, Ercan Ramadan.

Ever since Ercan first popped the question in February of last year, Vicky has been showing her 5.3M Instagram followers occasional glimpses into the different stages of wedding planning.

Now, the 35-year-old has confirmed that the lovebirds have potentially reached a huge milestone for their nuptials.

Credit: Vicky Pattison Instagram

Taking to Instagram earlier today, Vicky posted a sweet snap of herself and Ercan posing at the five-star Grotta Palazzese hotel in Bari, Italy.

“The smug faces of two people who think they've just found their wedding venueeeeeee,” Vicky hinted at the beginning of her caption.

“Our trips to Italy have been amazing and we're so grateful to our gorgeous @everythingorganised and @dillybutler for their patience!” she continued.

Vicky then went on to explain that picking the perfect venue for their wedding has been an intense journey for the couple. “We literally fell in love with every single venue we saw, then panicked about money, guests and logistics and talked ourselves out of it… only to do it all over again at the next venue,” she exclaimed.

Credit: Vicky Pattison Instagram

“But this is normal right??? RIGHT???!” she added teasingly.

Thankfully, the former I’m A Celebrity winner revealed that she feels certain about their decision. “But I think it's safe to say we've been blown away on this last trip- I cried, @ercan_ram started asking about the food (both of our love languages right there) so we're feeling hopeful and excited,” she beamed, before asking her audience to “keep everything crossed for us so it all works out.”

Many famous faces have since taken to Vicky’s comment section to express their delight at her exciting update.

Credit: Vicky Pattison Instagram

“Wowwwwwww,” commented fellow I’m A Celeb contestant Myleene Klass. “Congrats my girl. You deserve it all.”

“Have you picked out my room at the venue yet?” added Ercan’s fellow TOWIE star Pete Wicks.

We couldn’t be more excited for the happy couple!