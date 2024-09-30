Vicky Pattison reveals husband Ercan’s opinion on filming wedding

Vicky Pattison has been opening up about her upcoming TV show!

Last week, the former I’m A Celebrity winner celebrated her nuptials with her partner Ercan Ramadan in Puglia, Italy. The couple’s Italian celebration followed their initial wedding last month, which was held at Marylebone Town Hall in London.

Now, fans can look forward to seeing an exclusive insight into both ceremonies, as Vicky and Ercan have created their own wedding reality series with E4, titled Vicky Pattison: My Big Fat Geordie Wedding.

Ahead of its launch, the newlyweds spoke to Heat Magazine and reflected on their two wedding days.

“Despite 18 months of planning, they sprung themselves on us all of a sudden. We thought we had ages between the two events as well, but the time just flew by,” Vicky confessed.

Recalling their emotions on their London wedding day, Vicky teased: “I cry all the time. Ercan was sweating so much at the Marylebone wedding that people thought he was crying.”

Ercan detailed further: “When she walked in, I was wiping the sweat off my face and everyone thought I was crying.”

The happy couple then went on to share their honest thoughts about documenting their weddings for their new series.

“I’ve been doing reality TV for about 15 years – letting people into my life has always felt second nature – but I think this has been the most invasive thing Ercan has ever done,” Vicky admitted.

“I was a bit nervous at first, but the more I did, the more I enjoyed it. It was a lot of fun,” Ercan agreed.

However, Vicky has ruled out a regular reality series, with the 36-year-old explaining that it would be “really boring” for viewers.

“I think for the important moments in our lives, whether that’s adding to our family or renovating the house, I could understand those being exciting and watchable. We wouldn’t mind sharing those, but I don’t want to force anyone to sit through us watching telly – that show already exists, it’s called Gogglebox!” she joked.

Vicky Pattison: My Big Fat Geordie Wedding launches on E4 in October.