Vicky Pattison reflects on egg freezing amid hopes to start a family

Vicky Pattison has shared an update on her egg freezing journey.

The former Geordie Shore star tied the knot with her husband Ercan Ramadan last August. Before their nuptials, the couple chose to freeze Vicky’s eggs in 2023, as they did not feel ready to start a family yet.

Following the announcement that they are producing a reality series with E4 about their fertility journey, Vicky has now given a new reflection on her decision to freeze her eggs.

Last night, the 37-year-old took to Instagram to upload several snaps from her return to the London Women’s Clinic, where she was able to visit her embryo tank.

“I WENT TO VISIT OUR EMBRYOS!!!!” Vicky exclaimed in her caption.

“As part of our new show for E4 I am looking at alternative vehicles to motherhood… including surrogacy, adoption and IVF. Our hopes are that through shedding light on these amazing different fertility journeys we will encourage more honest discourse, more understanding and more kindness around the subject,” she penned.

“I know when I made the decision to freeze my eggs, I received my fair share of backlash and I think that is largely due to a lack of conversation around the topic,” Vicky continued.

“Fertility is a deeply personal subject and we should treat every woman with empathy and compassion as she tries to navigate what's best for her. I hope this documentary will encourage that,” the I’m A Celebrity winner wrote.

“I still feel incredibly privileged to have been in a position to freeze my eggs and create embryos with Ercan… It took the pressure off our timeline and allowed us to do things our way. I'm a huge advocate for this process and really look forward to the day that it is more affordable for everyone,” Vicky concluded.

On July 21, Vicky confirmed that she has started filming a new reality show with Ercan for E4, documenting their hopes to start a family.

“This show will be a very personal project as we navigate what’s next for us and what this chapter looks like as we think very seriously about growing our little family…” Vicky detailed at the time.