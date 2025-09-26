Vicky Pattison posts sweet tribute to mark first wedding anniversary

Vicky Pattison is celebrating a very special occasion!

Yesterday (September 25), the former Geordie Shore star marked her first wedding anniversary with her husband, former TOWIE star Ercan Ramadan.

The couple initially tied the knot in London last August, before hosting a second, more lavish wedding in Puglia, Italy the following month.

Now, in honour of it being one year since her Italian wedding, Vicky has taken the opportunity to share a heartfelt tribute to her husband.

Last night, the 37-year-old took to Instagram to share a video montage from her special day.

The stunning clips showcase everything from their incredible wedding venue and Vicky walking down the aisle, to the newlyweds’ reception entrance and their first dance as husband and wife.

“Happy Anniversary my love….” Vicky began in the caption of her post.

“A year ago today we said 'I do' in front of the most important people in our lives… and it was the best week of my life!!!” she gushed.

“I can't wait to spend the rest of my life with you having adventures and making memories!!! Love you @ercan_ram,” Vicky added sweetly.

Following her adorable tribute, many of Vicky’s fellow celebrities have since been taking to her comments section to express their well-wishes.

“Amazing this @vickypattison happy anniversary,” replied Geordie Shore alum Kyle Christie.

“Will never get over this week, adore you both,” commented former The Great British Bake Off winner Candice Brown.

“Happy anniversary you two,” added professional dancer Kai Widdrington, Vicky's partner for the new series of Strictly Come Dancing.

In July of this year, Vicky and Ercan confirmed that they have been considering starting their own family, two years after Vicky underwent the process of freezing her eggs.

At the time, the reality star took to Instagram to share that she is producing a new reality series with Ercan and E4, documenting their family planning.

“This show will be a very personal project as we navigate what’s next for us and what this chapter looks like as we think very seriously about growing our little family…” she confirmed.

“We are super excited and a little bit nervous but want to thank you all for your continued support and interest in us as a family…” Vicky added.