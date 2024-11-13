Vicky Pattison pays tribute to husband Ercan as he starts new role

Vicky Pattison has been supporting her husband!

The former Geordie Shore star is newly married to her partner of six years, Ercan Ramadan, after they hosted two wedding celebrations in London and Italy earlier this year.

Ercan first found fame on The Only Way Is Essex in 2016, before choosing to bow out of the hit reality show a year later.

Now, following his nuptials to Vicky earlier this year, Ercan is embarking on a new career move with launching his very own men’s fashion brand, titled Endrick Clothing.

Ercan has already worn some of the collection – which specialises in luxury men’s suits – that will soon be launching, as he donned his own suits to his wedding in Italy, as well as the recent Pride of Britain Awards.

To express her pride for her new husband, Vicky has since taken to social media to share her excitement for Ercan’s latest career venture.

“This is an appreciation post for my husband…” the 36-year-old gushed on Instagram, alongside several snaps of Ercan from their wedding weekend, wearing his own suit designs.

“@ercan_ram over the years you've supported me and my career more than anyone in the world- you are my biggest cheerleader and the way you have allowed me to chase my dreams while providing me a safe space and our amazing family life to come home to has made me feel like the luckiest woman in the world. But now it's your turn…” she penned further.

“Today you're on set shooting your first @endrickclothing campaign and I honestly could not be prouder of you.. You have worked incredibly hard- sourcing fabrics, factories and put together a stunning collection; affordable, fashionable and good quality… It may have taken us a while, but I'm so pleased you found something that you are genuinely passionate about! And I can't wait to share it with everyone…” Vicky added.

Many of Vicky’s followers have sent Ercan their own well-wishes, with one commenting: “So much love to you both, good luck x”.

“He does rock a suit. Such a beautiful couple x,” another replied.