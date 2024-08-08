Vicky Pattison pays tribute to bridal party as wedding day nears

Vicky Pattison is preparing to say ‘I do’ in just a few short weeks!

As she awaits her big day with her fiancé Ercan Ramadan, whom she got engaged to in February 2022, Vicky has paid a special tribute to her bridal party.

While honouring her best pals with a heartfelt message on social media, Vicky has reflected on the years of friendship she’s had with the group and revealed her excitement to celebrate her wedding day with them.

On Instagram, the former Geordie Shore star gave a glimpse into the thoughtful gifts she got for each member of her bridal party, admitting she ‘can’t wait’ for them to see their presents.

In the caption of the video posted to her 5.5M Instagram followers, Vicky wrote, “My bridal party… As happy as I am that I met @ercan_ram and we're getting married and building a life together… there was 30 years of my life before him that I simply wouldn't have got through if it wasn't for my girls and gays being there for me”.

“Lasses and my Rhys, you have held my hand when I've cried, held my hair back when I've been sick and put me back together when I've had my heart broken…”.

“You are the most important people in the world to me, my chosen family and I can't wait to have you all walk down the aisle with me on my special day…”.

Pattison went on to confess, “My only sadness is that our Paul won't be with us too… but I know he'll be watching over us, proud as punch, waiting for Tina to play”.

“Showing you all what you mean to me, is impossible. I'm so unbelievably grateful for all the effort you've gone to for me this year, and for your friendship over the last 20-30 years- but I thought these personalised pieces from @abbottlyon might be a nice place to start…”.

Vicky closed off by sweetly saying, “I can't wait for you to see the perfect pieces I picked for you… Thankyou @abbottlyon for helping me with this special process”.

Many fans of the reality star took to the comments to praise Vicky’s heartwarming gesture as one fan wrote, “True friends are everything”.

“What a beautiful idea!! your friends are going to love this, precious xx”, penned a second commenter.

A third fan added, “How lovely sometimes it’s good to show our friends what they mean to us xx”.