Vicky Pattison opens up about deciding to leave Geordie Shore

Vicky Pattison has been reflecting on her career since leaving Geordie Shore.

The reality star first found fame in 2011 when she appeared on Geordie Shore. Vicky stayed on the hit MTV series for several years, before exiting in 2014.

Now, over a decade after her huge departure, Vicky has been opening up about her decision to leave.

Last night, the 37-year-old took to Instagram to post her career highlights since leaving Geordie Shore, including taking part in Comic Relief’s Red Nose Day, and creating her own reality show for E4, based on her wedding to Ercan Ramadan.

In her caption, Vicky chose to recap her life after her exit from Geordie Shore.

“When I left Geordie Shore I was told repeatedly by quite a few people that I was mad. That there was nothing else out there for me and that I should just stay where my bread was buttered,” Vicky admitted.

“A sentiment that for a long time I allowed myself to believe. A sentiment that kept me feeling small. And a sentiment that kept me on the show probably a lot longer than I really should have been there considering who I was becoming,” she explained.

“I had to take a chance, make that leap – because I knew I wasn't happy where I was and I was never going to be until I tried to do something different. Even if I failed… I had to try,” the former I’m A Celeb winner reflected.

“I'm not only feeling super lucky to have parlayed my stint in reality tv into something with a bit of longevity but I'm also really happy. Last year, I made some of the most incredible TV I've been fortunate enough to make in my short career… And I'm just so grateful!” she exclaimed.

Vicky concluded her message by adding: “Believe in yourself, be your own biggest cheerleader, be kind to others and go and get the life you deserve..”

Many of Vicky’s followers have since expressed their admiration, with one commenting: “You’ve done amazingly well.”

“Spoken like a true queen,” another replied.