Vicky Pattison opens up about ‘challenging’ wedding plans

Vicky Pattison has opened up about planning her wedding with her fiancé Ercan Ramadan, and detailed their plans for expanding their family.

The couple have been in a relationship for four years and Ercan popped the big question while they were on holiday in Dubai together last year.

Speaking to OK! About how ‘challenging’ it has been to plan their wedding while undergoing her egg freezing procedure, the former I’m a Celeb star explained how the process is going.

“This year I really wanted to be productive and proactive. I wanted to be this person who froze her eggs and found a wedding venue all at once”.

“But it doesn’t work like that. What’s that expression? Life is what happens when you are busy making plans”.

Vicky admitted, “The wedding process has been more challenging than I anticipated. I’m still waiting for that WOW moment, when I come across a venue but haven’t found it yet”.

“We may not marry first. It might be the year after that, as I don’t have to be married to have a baby. Everything will happen when it should”.

The former Geordie Shore star then spoke about having her eggs frozen as she ‘doesn’t want a child right now’, but would potentially like to expand her and Ercan’s family in the future.

“The plan now is to freeze a mixture of embryos and eggs. I was just freezing my eggs before but freezing embryos has a better success rate so I am doing both”.

“I am 35, but I don’t want a child right now. I’m not ready. No one’s ready. Ercan and I have been dating for four years and he’s 29. The last thing I want to do is force him into a situation where he’s not confident or not ready and then he becomes resentful. Where does that leave me? What’s the point?”.

Pattison added, “Luckily, I live in an age where medical science makes this an option for me. I’m really healthy. I’m financially independent. And this is the right choice for me. I mean, honestly, I’m doing this to relieve myself of pressure”.

Vicky started her egg freezing journey at the end of 2022 but had to put it on hold as a cyst was found on her ovary at the start of this year.

Earlier this month, the reality TV star revealed the cyst was gone, meaning she could get back on track with the process. “At today's scan we found out that the cyst had gone and we are finally able to take our next steps to becoming parents one day”.