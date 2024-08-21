Vicky Pattison ‘honoured’ as she announces new dating show

Vicky Pattison has announced she’s the host of a brand new reality dating show.

The TV star, who found fame on Geordie Shore and went on to present multiple Channel 4 series, has been reflecting on her presenting history while sharing an insight into the new programme.

Admitting she’s ‘honoured and excited’ to host the new show where singletons will be looking for love with a chance to £100,000 in prize money, Vicky explained AI and lie detectors will be involved too!

Firstly, Pattison opened up to her 5.5M Instagram followers about her time working with Channel 4 to release her own documentary and host new reality shows.

She penned, “BIG NEWS. Over the years, Channel 4 have been my biggest champion. They have allowed me to tell my own story, they have allowed me to make tv that I know has helped families just like mine through my documentary 'Vicky Pattison: Alcohol, my dad & me'- they gave me a platform to shed some much needed sunlight on alcoholism & addiction & hopefully help work towards breaking down the stigma that surrounds it”.

“I have been lucky enough to take part in some of the most popular shows on television, challenge myself, meet new people, make new friends & I'd like to think through 'Josh Must Win' we have made exciting new television that has changed the face of reality tv”.

“My most recent projects have allowed me to show the importance of sustainable shopping with our wholesome new makeover show 'Secondhand Showdown' whose focus is making people feel great in preloved fashion! And lastly the guys at @e4grams are bringing you all along as I start this next chapter of my life- whatever that might bring- in our wedding show!”.

“With their trust in me, I've been able to do things that a little girl from wallsend could only dream of… things that a lot of people told me weren't possible. And for that reason, I'll be eternally grateful to them”.

Vicky went on to explain, “Lastnight in Edinburgh, @channel4 announced their brand new reality dating show for @e4grams.. & if that wasn't exciting enough they announced that I'd be hosting it alongside the one & only @lucindaslight (@mafs legend & all round beacon of love & honesty!)”.

“The concept is WILD! And I just know you guys will be HOOKED!!! Singletons will meet in paradise looking for love with a £100,000 prize fund up for grabs… but each day they will face the Honesty Box, & with cutting edge AI and lie detectors… there is literally nowhere to hide!! Lies will cost you money, but the truth might cost you your relationship!! Argh! I am already so invested!”.

“I'll tell you more when I know more but for now, I just wanted to get you all fired up and thank @ianakatz @stevenjhandley & @gennagibson_ for the opportunities that they've given me. I'm honoured & excited. LETS PUT THE LOVE BACK IN TRUE LOVE B*TCHES!”.