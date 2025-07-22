Vicky Pattison gives huge update on family planning with husband Ercan

Vicky Pattison has given a candid update on her hopes to become a parent.

The former Geordie Shore star tied the knot with her husband Ercan Ramadan last August. Before their nuptials, the couple documented their decision in 2023 to freeze Vicky’s eggs, as neither of them were ready to start a family yet.

Now, as they approach their first wedding anniversary, Vicky and Ercan have confirmed that they are returning to their fertility journey, and that they are documenting their experience in a new series for E4.

Last night, Vicky took to Instagram to release a sweet snap of the couple with their two dogs, as well as another image of a TV filming camera.

“WE’RE BACK BABYYYYYY!!!!” the 37-year-old exclaimed at the beginning of her caption.

“After the wonderful response we had to our wedding show, My Big Fat Geordie Wedding – AND all your gorgeous requests for more we have teamed up with our faves at @e4grams and @hellomary.co.uk to bring you the follow up..” Vicky announced, before going on to reveal the reality series’ topic.

“This show will be a very personal project as we navigate what’s next for us and what this chapter looks like as we think very seriously about growing our little family…” she confirmed, followed by blue, pink and baby emojis.

“We are super excited and a little bit nervous but want to thank you all for your continued support and interest in us as a family…” Vicky added.

Following her candid update, many of Vicky’s fans have since been commenting their support.

“Awesome news, cannot wait to watch,” one follower replied.

“So excited for this! Sending so much baby dust and positivity,” another responded.

“Can’t wait, you will be brilliant parents,” a third fan added.

In June 2023, Vicky spoke to ITV’s Lorraine about her decision to freeze her eggs.

“I want to be the very best parent I can be, and in order to be that, I have to do it at the right time. So I'm hoping that in the next couple of years I'll be able to conceive naturally, but if I can't and if anything does happen, I have that security blanket so to speak,” she explained.