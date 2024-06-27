Vicky Pattison confirms new reality show about upcoming wedding

Vicky Pattison has got an exciting wedding update!

The former Geordie Shore star is set to tie the knot with her fiancé Ercan Ramadan in Italy later this year.

The couple, who have been together since 2019, got engaged after Ercan popped the question in Dubai in February 2022.

Ahead of her nuptials, Vicky has been keeping her fanbase up to date with her wedding journey so far, and now she has confirmed that fans will be treated to even more behind-the-scenes moments!

Earlier today, Vicky took to Instagram to confirm that the newlyweds-to-be are currently filming a reality show about their wedding for E4.

Alongside several snaps of her pre-wedding celebrations with Ercan, Vicky exclaimed in her caption: “THE NEWS IS FINALLY OUT!!!!! We're getting married AND YOU'RE ALL INVITED!!!! (Well to watch on @e4grams). WE'RE MAKING A WEDDING SHOW!!”

Vicky then went on to express what the series – which will be titled Vicky Pattison: Destination Wedding – means to her and her husband-to-be.

“@ercan_ram and I are super excited to share our journey with @e4grams!!! No doubt there'll be tears, tantrums and tense moments over table plans! (And that's just Ercky turkey),” the 36-year-old teased.

“But ultimately, we can't wait to start this next chapter of our lives surrounded by our incredible friends and family- and it just wouldn't be the same without you guys along for the ride.. the people who've supported me when it looked like I was never going to get my happily ever after..,” Vicky penned.

The former I’m A Celebrity winner concluded her message by writing: “I can't wait for you all to see it.”

Following the exciting news, many of Vicky’s 5.5M followers have since been sending her their reactions.

“I’m so excited can’t wait to watch,” one fan commented.

“Amazing looking forward to watching your big day xx,” another replied.

“Can’t think of a more deserving person to find their happy ever after! You have grown so much since Geordie Shore,” a third fan added.