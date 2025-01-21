Vicky Pattison confirms launch of deepfake sex tape documentary

Vicky Pattison is about to launch a powerful new documentary.

The former I’m A Celebrity winner has teamed up with Channel 4 to release a brand-new documentary, titled Vicky Pattison: My Deepfake Sex Tape.

Last night, Vicky took to social media to release the official poster for her new documentary film, as well as some further details about it.

“I’ve done something I never thought I would ever find myself doing: I’ve created & released my own deepfake sex tape for a brand new documentary coming to Channel 4,” the 37-year-old began.

“Directed & produced with actors to ensure full consent, this was one of the most difficult decisions I’ve ever made. Why? Because I wanted to experience — even just a tiny fraction — what victims of this horrifying & ever-growing trend go through,” she continued.

“This isn’t just technology gone rogue; it’s abuse. And it’s thriving. In 2024, explicit deepfake videos reached record numbers & unsurprisingly over 90% of the victims were women. Yet, as this insidious trend grows, society & lawmakers are doing shockingly little to stop it,” Vicky penned, adding: “AI is also fueling a new frontier of abuse.”

The reality star noted that the documentary “features the unbelievably brave women who’ve survived this new form of degradation & violence. Their stories are heartbreaking, but they’re also a testament to the strength it takes to reclaim your life after something so horrific.”

“This film is my plea for action. We need stronger laws. We need tech companies to step up. We need society to wake up. We cannot let this become the cost of progress. Stand with us. Speak out. Fight back,” Vicky concluded.

Following her announcement, many of Vicky’s followers have been expressing their pride, with one commenting: “Thank you for doing this Vicky. We need more awareness & action.”

“Oh wow Vicky well done and thank you. I will watch with interest. Let’s hope for change X,” another agreed.

Vicky Pattison: My Deepfake Sex Tape launches on Channel 4 on Tuesday (January 28) at 10pm.