Vicky Pattison celebrates wedding update with fiancé Ercan

Vicky Pattison is ready to be a bride!

The former I’m A Celebrity winner got engaged to her partner Ercan Ramadan in February 2022, after he popped the question during a trip to Dubai.

Now, ahead of her impending nuptials in Italy, Vicky has teased that the wedding is just a few weeks away!

Earlier today, the 36-year-old took to Instagram to share some adorable snaps of herself and Ercan from recent months.

“I can't believe I get to say this.. but in a month I get to marry my best friend…,” Vicky gushed at the beginning of her caption.

“The last couple months has been a real rollercoaster, some incredible highs and some inevitable lows.. but I suppose that's life,” she continued, referring to her recent stay in hospital last month, after being diagnosed with glandular fever.

“And there is no one else I'd rather have by my side for all of my highs and lows… Love you @ercan_ram… Here's to forever poppet,” Vicky concluded sweetly.

Many of Vicky’s 5.5M followers have since been taking to her comments section to express their own excitement for her wedding day.

“You deserve all the happiness! You two are literal goals,” one fan exclaimed.

“I can’t believe how fast time has moved. Your both gonna slay it on the day,” another teased.

“Can't wait to see pictures of you in your beautiful dress,” a third fan commented.

In the leadup to her big day, Vicky recently announced that her wedding journey with Ercan will be documented in an upcoming reality series for E4.

Speaking about the series, titled Vicky Pattison: Destination Wedding, Vicky wrote: “THE NEWS IS FINALLY OUT!!!!! We're getting married AND YOU'RE ALL INVITED!!!! (Well to watch on E4).”

She added: “Ercan and I are super excited to share our journey with E4!!! No doubt there'll be tears, tantrums and tense moments over table plans! (And that's just Ercky turkey)”.