Vicky Pattison admits the reason why she chose to freeze her eggs

Vicky Pattison has opened up about her journey with freezing her eggs.

The former Geordie Shore star has remained candid with her fans throughout the process of freezing her eggs.

Now, Vicky has taken the time to openly discuss the process and reveal the reason behind her decision.

The 35-year-old appeared on Lorraine earlier today and got teary as she spoke to host Lorraine Kelly and Dr Hilary Jones about her experience.

“When you're freezing your eggs you're so focused on the end goal… you don't even consider the journey and how you get there,” Vicky explained. “I actually think that was a huge reason why I've decided to do this. I just think most women who do it are unprepared, so I underestimated the process.”

The former I’m A Celeb winner then went on to detail the logic behind her decision. “I've had moments where I think, ‘Come on just do it now,’ but the thing is, I'm trying to be responsible,” she stated.

“I want to be the very best parent I can be, and in order to be that, I have to do it at the right time. So I'm hoping that in the next couple of years I'll be able to conceive naturally, but if I can't and if anything does happen, I have that security blanket so to speak,” she added.

Vicky, who got engaged to former TOWIE star Ercan Ramadan in February of last year, noted that three of the couple’s embryos survived the fertilization and blastocyst process, meaning that they have been frozen and can be used in the future.

“Women want more but the only thing that hasn't changed is this ticking time clock – this biological clock that we are beholden to. And it's scary,” Vicky confessed.

“I want to enjoy being his fiancée. I want to enjoy being his wife. And when the time's right, I want to enjoy being a mother,” she concluded.