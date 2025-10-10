Vicky Pattison addresses rumours she has ‘quit’ Strictly

Vicky Pattison has addressed speculation that she has suddenly “quit” Strictly Come Dancing.

The former Geordie Shore star is currently taking part in this year’s series of the hit BBC show, and is partnered with professional dancer Kai Widdrington.

Earlier this week, Vicky and Kai were scheduled to appear on Strictly’s companion show, It Takes Two.

However, the pair were forced to drop out just a few hours before its live broadcast, with Vicky and Kai confirming that they had both fallen ill. The duo also had to postpone their dance rehearsals.

Now, as they prepare to take to the dancefloor again this Saturday night, Vicky has broken her silence on confusion about her place in Strictly.

Yesterday (October 9), the 37-year-old took to her Instagram stories and shared a selfie with her dancing partner from the back of a car.

“There seems to have been a bit of a miscommunication!” Vicky penned alongside the image.

“Kai was poorly earlier on in the week and I wasn't 110% so we had to pull out of our weekly appearance on It Takes Two... That's it. I have not dropped out of Strictly…” the former I’m A Celebrity winner went on to clarify.

“I'm having a lovely time and really grateful for this experience! Plus, Kai is feeling better now so we're back in the rehearsal room AND back on It Takes Two Tonight… Just thought I'd clear that up,” she added.

Writing on Instagram after last Saturday’s routine, Vicky detailed how much Strictly means to her.

“Last night was like a dream… Dancing with my amazing Kai, to a beautiful Sam Fender song in front of the iconic Tyne bridge.. HOW IS THIS MY LIFE?” she exclaimed.

“I'm sorry I got upset, or that I get too giddy and loud when I'm excited.. I know I'm a lot but I think it's just because I care so much and I'm so nervous. Thank you for all your kind words and comments.. they mean so much to me,” Vicky added.