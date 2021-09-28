Vegetarian lentil stew: The hearty, warming dinner you need this wet week

You’ll need…

200g portobello mushrooms

2 bay leaves

3 carrots

3 cloves garlic

200g brown lentils

2tsp dried thyme

2tsp rosemary

1 yellow onion

1tbsp brown sugar

100g baby potatoes

500ml vegetable broth

100g balsamic vinegar

100g red wine

1tsp salt

1tsp pepper

3tbsp olive oil

In a deep pot, heat the olive oil and add in your chopped onion and garlic. Season with thyme, rosemary, pepper and salt and brown sugar. Sautée for 5-7 minutes.

Add in chopped portobello mushrooms and stir for 4-5 minutes.

Next pour in balsamic vinegar and red wine before adding in sliced carrots and chopped potatoes and brown lentils.

Pour in vegetable broth and allow to cook for 30 minutes to allow everything to soften.

Serve warm and hearty!