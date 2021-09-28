Vegetarian lentil stew: The hearty, warming dinner you need this wet week
You’ll need…
200g portobello mushrooms
2 bay leaves
3 carrots
3 cloves garlic
200g brown lentils
2tsp dried thyme
2tsp rosemary
1 yellow onion
1tbsp brown sugar
100g baby potatoes
500ml vegetable broth
100g balsamic vinegar
100g red wine
1tsp salt
1tsp pepper
3tbsp olive oil
In a deep pot, heat the olive oil and add in your chopped onion and garlic. Season with thyme, rosemary, pepper and salt and brown sugar. Sautée for 5-7 minutes.
Add in chopped portobello mushrooms and stir for 4-5 minutes.
Next pour in balsamic vinegar and red wine before adding in sliced carrots and chopped potatoes and brown lentils.
Pour in vegetable broth and allow to cook for 30 minutes to allow everything to soften.
Serve warm and hearty!