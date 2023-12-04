Vanessa Hudgens ‘marries’ fiancé Cole Tucker in beach ceremony

It seems as though Vanessa Hudgens is now a wife!

It has been reported that the High School Musical star has tied the knot with her partner Cole Tucker, 10 months after confirming their engagement.

While the happy couple have yet to officially speak out on their nuptials, fans of the 34-year-old star have clocked a few clues that their wedding took place in Mexico over the weekend.

In a sweet snap posted on Instagram yesterday by a member of Vanessa’s agent team, Evan L. Hainey, the blushing bride could be seen posing with Evan in a simple white two-piece, which also included off-the-shoulder sleeves and a sweeping skirt.

Credit: Evan L. Hainey Instagram

“Congratulations @vanessahudgens & @cotuck on your beautiful wedding this weekend! Love to see you both soo happy,” Evan wrote in his caption.

Furthermore, High School Musical co-star Monique Coleman shared on her Instagram stories that she was in Mexico, leading fans to believe that she attended her friend’s destination wedding.

“Last morning in paradise,” Monique penned at the time, as she shared a stunning image of her accommodation.

Many fans have since been taking to social media to express their reactions to Vanessa tying the knot with baseball player Cole.

“So happy for her,” one fan exclaimed on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Vanessa and Cole getting married on the 3 year anniversary of their first weekend together and it was that trip where Vanessa said she found her future husband,” another fan gushed.

In February of this year, Vanessa broke her silence after days of speculation to confirm that she was engaged to Cole.

The Tick Tick Boom actress took to Instagram at the time to reveal a heartwarming image of the pair embracing each other as Vanessa held up her ring finger.

“YES. We couldn’t be happier”, she beamed in her caption at the time.

Vanessa and Cole have been together since late 2020, after initially meeting over Zoom during a meditation session. They later went public with their romance in February 2021.