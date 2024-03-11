Vanessa Hudgens expecting first child with husband Cole Tucker

It’s the start of something new for Vanessa Hudgens!

Congratulations are in order for Vanessa as she has revealed she’s expecting her first child with her husband Cole Tucker.

The High School Musical actress shared the exciting news while attending the 2024 Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles last night.

Vanessa took to the red carpet while wearing a figure-hugging long-sleeved black gown that showcased her blossoming baby bump.

While posing for photos and doing press interviews, the 35-year-old cradled her belly.

After the award ceremony, Hudgens headed to Instagram to unveil a selection of photos from the red carpet to her 51.3M followers.

The pictures show the expectant mum smiling and blowing a kiss towards the camera while holding her pregnancy bump.

She captioned the post, “Oscar’s 2024! One for the books”.

Many fans and famous faces flooded the comments with congratulatory messages for the mum-to-be.

High School Musical’s Bart Johnson, wrote, “WHAAAAAAAAT!?!? No WAY!! I’m so excited about this. Welcome to the best time of your life my friend. CONGRATS!!!”.

Aaaaah!! Congrats!!! Gorg as always”, penned The Suite Life of Zack & Cody star Brenda Song.

Model Sofia Richie Grainge, who is also currently expecting her first child, added, “Congratulations!!!!!! You look stunning”.

Vanessa and her professional baseball player husband, who met during a Zoom meditation group, tied the knot in Mexico in December of last year.

When previously reflecting on her and Cole’s wedding day, the Spring Breakers actress explained, “[Writing my own vows] was important to me. I would also say to everyone: Write your own vows and read them”.

“It is the most beautiful thing ever in a relationship to be that open and vulnerable and raw in front of all of the people you love proclaiming your love. It’s just beautiful. I loved it”.