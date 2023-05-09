Vanessa Hudgens considers eloping as wedding planning is ‘hard’

Vanessa Hudgens has been chatting about planning her wedding with fiancé Cole Tucker.

The couple announced their engagement in February of this year and have been keeping their plans under wraps until now.

While Vanessa appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show, she shared details of planning their big day and revealed she’s considering eloping as she feels ‘lost’.

Before getting into the details of the wedding, Barrymore described Cole’s relationship with Vanessa, saying, “You got engaged. And he's so nice and he so gets you… He's so nice to you and he just appreciates you and he seems to see you for who you really are, and just appreciates you and loves you”.

Hudgens replied, “I know. He so gets me”, before opening up about the difficulties of planning your own wedding.

After Drew asked about how the planning is going, the High School Musical star explained they are ‘trying’ to plan but, “It's hard. I don't know, finding a venue is tough”.

“I kind of just want to elope. I really, I'm lost”, she admitted.

When asked how her baseball player fiancé feels about planning the wedding and the possibility of eloping, Hudgens revealed, “I mean he just wants to get married to me. He's like, ‘Whatever you want babe’”.

The 34-year-old and her fiancé first met during a Zoom meditation group and their relationship blossomed after Vanessa slid into his DMs.

The happy couple went ‘Instagram official’ on Valentine’s Day in 2021 after Vanessa unveiled a photo of the pair kissing with the caption, “It’s you, it’s me, it’s us”.

Vanessa and Cole revealed they were engaged after sharing snaps of the pair in Paris with Vanessa’s stunning ring on display. She captioned the sweet post, “YES. We couldn’t be happier”.