Vanessa Hudgens celebrates engagement to fiancé Cole Tucker

Vanessa Hudgens is celebrating being a bride-to-be!

Last week, the High School Musical star finally confirmed her engagement to her beau Cole Tucker.

Now, the 34-year-old has shared a glimpse into the couple’s adorable engagement party that they recently held.

In honour of Valentine’s Day, Vanessa took to Instagram last night to post a sweet image of herself and baseball player Cole. The snap showcases the happy couple all dressed up, with Vanessa teasing her bridal status by wearing a chic, white silk dress.

Gold “Mr & Mrs” balloons can be seen sitting behind the betrothed pair, and Vanessa also treated her 48.5M followers to a clear view of her huge engagement ring.

“Real magnetic love is out there. What a journey it was to get here but so worth it to get to my forever @cotuck,” the Tick, Tick… Boom! actress penned in the caption of her post, before wishing her fiancé a happy Valentine’s Day.

In her comments section, Vanessa has received an abundance of love and well-wishes from several famous faces.

“PERFECTION”, exclaimed Modern Family actress Sarah Hyland, who is one of Vanessa’s best friends.

“LOVE YOU GUYS!!”, wrote Bart Johnson, who is best known for playing Troy Bolton’s father in the High School Musical film franchise.

“HAPPY VALENTINES DAY BABE!!!!”, added photographer Emilynn Rose. “CONGRATS ON YOUR ENGAGEMENT!”

“Forever and ever”, Cole himself also sweetly replied, alongside two love hearts.

Vanessa and Cole initially confirmed their engagement last week, by sharing a heartwarming image of the pair embracing each other as Vanessa held up her ring finger.

“YES. We couldn’t be happier”, the couple gushed in their joint caption at the time.

Vanessa and Cole have been together since late 2020, after initially meeting over Zoom during a meditation session. They first went public with their romance in February 2021,

“It’s wild that we found each other over Zoom,” Vanessa exclaimed during an interview on The Drew Barrymore Show. “I fully just slid into his DMs and was like, ‘Hey, it was nice to meet you.’ So I think there is no shame in making the first move.”

We couldn’t be happier for the two of them!