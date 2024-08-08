Vampire Diaries’ Nina Dobrev details ‘very long’ healing process

Nina Dobrev has shared an insight into her recovery after being involved in a bike accident.

The Vampire Diaries actress suffered injuries to her leg in May following an incident with her dirt bike.

After having to have an operation on her leg, Nina has now revealed that her doctor was impressed at how fast she was recovering but admitted she still had a ‘very long process’ in terms of healing.

In an interview with People, the 35-year-old explained, “I think I'm doing pretty well” before stating that doctors “were pretty surprised” at how fast she was recovering after the incident.

“I'm a little ahead of schedule in terms of healing, but it is still a very long process”, she added.

Nina then confessed, “I didn't realise it meant nine months to a year of recovery. So I'm only on month, maybe three and a half now”.

“So there's still a ways to go. And a lot of times at this point in the healing process, people get re-injured because they feel fine”.

Nina went on to say, “And so they start doing normal things. So I have to kind of remind myself that I'm still healing and there's still a little bit of time to go”.

When previously opening up about what exact injuries she sustained, Nina told her 26.1M Instagram followers, “Completely tore off my ACL, tore through my meniscus, and fractured my tibial plateau”.

“Shout out to my surgeon Dr. Neal ElAttrache who not only fixed me up but has been incredible post op checking on me and making sure I’m rehabbing correctly".

Nina also shared the physical therapy she does as she revealed, “I mostly do physical therapy, every day for 3 hours and then a few more hours at home. I just started doing upper body work outs (mostly for my mental health)”.