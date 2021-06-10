Valentino launch stunning makeup line and we want it all

If you’re on the market for some luxurious new makeup products, then you simply must check out this brand new collection brought to us by none other than Valentino!

You might know this high-end brand primarily for their lush fashion collections, however, the game has opened up as this illustrious label have ventured onto the makeup scene.

So, if you’ve got the cash to splash, then why not pick up some of these premium products which are all modelled in the iconic, swish Valentino packaging.

Here’s a rundown of what the range entails:

ROSSO VALENTINO LIPSTICK, £40

Embodying both style and substance, Rosso Valentino is set to reinvent the modern lipstick category. Built from an extensive colour palette of 50 shades going from reds (tomato red, pinky reds, browny reds) to a gallery of pinks and plums, to modern nudes – one with a wholly inclusive slant – to luminous oranges and rich corals, and statement-making purple and blue. The lip colours of dreams.

GO-CLUTCH PERFECTING POWDER, £176

The Go-Clutch epitomises the magic made possible when Couture and Beauty align. Inspired by the concept of a fashion accessory, this mini clutch on a chain houses a diminutive MiniRosso and a powder. Available in six shades in satin or matte, the MiniRosso can be alternated according to one’s mood. While the satin face powder with its unique sensorial creamy feel comes in six shades (including a bronzer). With buildable coverage, this powder fuses with skin upon application, for the most lightweight feel.

VERY VALENTINO FOUNDATION, £46

Exquisitely formulated and high performance, Very Valentino pushes the very boundaries of foundation. Using the Light LastingTM technology, the semi matte finish perfectly balances three key foundation attributes ; buildable coverage, a light breathable texture and 24 hour wear. Available in 40 shades, the range was inspired by extensive research on the skin tones of 5,000 women in eight countries across every continent.

V-LIGHTER FACE BASE & TOP COAT, £46

This hyaluronic acid infused highlighter, one that is multifaceted, has been created to bring intense light and radiance to the skin, hydrating and illuminating the complexion. It can be used in three ways. Worn alone to hydrate, smooth and illuminate the skin. As an illuminating primer underneath foundation and as a highlighter on top of Very Valentino, it gives skin a luminous glow and a subtle, luxurious highlighted finish.

EYE2CHEEK DUAL USE BLUSH & EYESHADOW, £45

Eye2Cheek encapsulates Couture and Modernity. This seamless multi-use creamy powder, available in 12 shades, can be used in a myriad of ways. As a mono eyeshadow, a fresh burst of colour on the cheeks and for a shot of beauty escapism, the draped eye look.

EYE SHADOW COLOUR-FLIP, £82

By changing the rules of eyeshadow, Colour-Flip pays a colourful homage to Maison Valentino’s ‘no rules’ mantra. It is a dream invitation to experiment, express individuality and break the rules thanks to two bases, four colours and two top-coats.

TWIN LINER, £36

Double ended, this ultimate liner features a liquid ink liner tip and a smooth gel colour, to deliver versatility, high artistry and 16-hour wear — all in just one stroke.

BROW TRIO, £36

Incorporating a sheer liquid ink liner, a shading pencil and brow brush, this triple ended brow product marks the creation of a new generation brow filler. Developed in three shades, the Brow Trio leaves a natural finish that lasts up to 24 hours.

MAGNIFICENT MASCARA, £28

Balancing volume with weightlessness is an art form and this magnificent, innovative ultra-black mascara excels at it. A single stroke adds 15 times the volume to lashes thanks to its curled fibre brush giving an all-day feathery-light impact.

DREAMDUST HIGH IMPACT GLITTER, £26

Beautiful, refined, fool-proof and high impact, this exquisite luxe glitter, which comes with an integrated applicator, is specifically designed for the lips. A finishing touch for the beauty dreamer with a desire to shine and celebrate your own individuality.

If any of these items caught your eye, then make sure to check out the full collection when it officially launches worldwide this August.