Valentines picnic? We’ve rounded up some sandwich ideas

Valentine’s Day is a time to celebrate your love for the special people in your life. With café and restaurant trips off the table this year many people are looking at taking things ‘al fresco’ and planning picnics in scenic locations. And what does every perfect picnic require? A really good sandwich! Inspired by some of the most ‘romantic locations’ around the word the Irish Bread Bakers Association have come up with three scrumptious sandwiches to help give a truly romantic flavour to your celebration and they taste absolutely delicious too!

The first sandwich we have is the Croque Madame/ Monsieur – inspired by France a country bursting with culture, elegance and that certain je ne sais quoi. Rustle up the sandwich of dreams, complete with melted cheese, ham and a fried egg layered in between two sides of melted buttered toasted – not forgetting to wrap it in tin foil or an insulated lunch box to keep it warm. The croque madame is also perfect for those who love to brunch.

When you think of Italy it conjures an automatic connection to the love for the food. A leader in cheeses and cured meat why not make a Little Italy sandwich? Layer a slice of parma ham, creamy buffalo mozzarella, and ripe vines tomatoes on a slice of soft white bread, topped off with a fresh leaf of basil. Then lightly drizzle with olive oil to accentuate the taste finishing with a slice of bread on top. Trim the edges with a sharp knife and cut each one into four.

An engagement spot for many, New York is a popular city for short romantic getaways, which brings us to a true American sandwich. The club sandwich consists of bacon, chicken breast, tomatoes and lettuce sandwiched between slices of toasted sliced bread spread with a smooth layer of mayonnaise.

Those who want to be a little more adventurous with your fillings might like to consider chocolate spread with a mild cheese such as cheddar or fig and prosciutto – two of the more unusual sandwich filling options to emerge in a recent IBBA survey into consumers loves and habits around bread.

Finally, for those of you with a sweet tooth there is the classic combination of strawberries and clotted cream on white fluffy sliced bread.