Urgent appeal for blood donors as supplies are ‘critically low’

The Irish Blood Transfusion Service is appealing for donors to come forward and donate blood as supplies are ‘critically low’. They have now had to issue a ‘pre-amber alert’ to hospitals as supplies continue to drop.

GiveBlood has shared the appeal across their social media platforms to encourage donors, in particular those with O negative blood, to consider donating, especially this week and for the rest of October.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Radio One Morning Ireland this morning, October 4, the IBTS Operations Director Paul McKinney revealed, “Unfortunately, we find ourselves this morning where we have less than two days’ stock of O negative, less than two days for B negative, and just three days’ stock for A negative”.

Because our supplies of O- are now under 2 days we URGENTLY need all our O- Donors to #giveblood this week & for the rest of Oct. Pls make every effort to give blood at ur local clinic. Check your eligibility here before making an appt https://t.co/Ddkf6gvJwi. #WeCountOnYou pic.twitter.com/qfA2L94gPT — Giveblood (@Giveblood_ie) October 4, 2022

“It’s a very challenging position. We’re asking regular donors, please if they receive a text from us to make an appointment to donate. If you would also like to make an appointment if you’re O negative, please ring our number 1800 731 137. Make sure you do our eligibility quiz which is one our website giveblood.ie”.

He added that is is, “Unfortunately, quite a serious situation”.

Paul went on to say that if they can get enough donations soon, they won’t have to consider sending amber warnings to hospitals, which could lead to operations being delayed or even postponed.

“If we can do that over the next couple of days then it will mean we do not have to issue an amber letter and then when we start issuing amber letters, which we’ve never had to do thankfully due to our fantastic donors, but that would then unfortunately mean that hospitals would have to start considering whether or not essential operations should take place, or could they be delayed or postponed”.

“It’s getting into that territory which really is nowhere where any of us want to go”.

The IBTS is really looking for regular donors as they need the blood as quickly as possible and even though they are constantly looking for new donors, the process is longer to ensure they are eligible and to accept their donations.

If you would like to donate blood, you can fill out the eligibility quiz and register your interest on giveblood.ie