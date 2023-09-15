SHEmazing!
Urban Decay makes waves with announcement of the fab Naked Metal Mania Palette

by

Make your eyes the main event with the new Naked Metal Mania Palette. Rock 12 high-impact shadows in matte, metallic, satin, and sparkle ﬁnishes for the holiday season and beyond. Use this legendary lineup of shades—which ranges from soft gold to hardcore black—to create countless chart- topping lid looks worthy of an encore.

Go Double Platinum

Polish oﬀ eyes with seven metallic shades that melt upon application for a liquid-like eﬀect. Formulated using innovative Power Metal Technology, these high-shine hues feature creamy wet binders for a smooth glide and intense color payoﬀ on every skin tone. Plus, micro-pearls deliver a hyper- reﬂective ﬁnish that outlasts the after-party.

Amp Up Your Look

Boldly blend these vivid, vegan shadows with a double-ended brush featuring cruelty-free bristles. Rock out at the STUDIO (a matte brown) in soft and subtle neutrals, or SHRED (a metallic champagne) on stage sporting a spotlight-stealing shimmer. For a DOUBLE KICK (a satin gold) of color and texture, mix multiple shades into one DECADENT (a metallic brass) look that’s guaranteed to make a SCENE (a metallic bronze) on the holiday party circuit.

Naked Metal Mania Palette (RRP €57.00) is available from 6th October from Arnotts Beauty Hall, Dublin 1, and online at www.arnotts.ie.

