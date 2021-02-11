Upgrade your PJ game! 9 pyjama sets we’re loving right now
Since we’ve all been staying home for nearly a year now, it’s fair to say that our pyjama collection has seen the light of day a lot more than it used to.
Therefore there’s no better time than now to refresh your nightwear wardrobe and invest in a few new pieces that will not only make you look like a whole new woman, but they’ll make you feel pretty great too.
Here’s a little list of just some of the gorgeous pyjama sets which we’re loving right now.
ASOS DESIGN Petite cloud shirt & trouser pyjama set – €37.99
Expect a peaceful night’s sleep in this dreamy set!
Daisy Street plus-size night dress in pastel colourblock stripe – €34.99
This nighty is such a comfy fit, with gorgeous bright colours.
Wednesday's Girl long sleeve pyjama top and shorts set in dalmatian spot print – €27.99
Perfect for those hot and cold nights when your arms get chilly and your legs heat up, this stylish set is sure to keep you nice and cosy.
Loungeable satin long revere pyjama set in floral bird print – €48.99
Missed your alarm? No worries, with this fashionable PJ set you can easily hop on a zoom call and everyone would be none the wiser.
Next’s Milk & Cookies cotton pyjama set – €34
You can be sure to expect some ‘sweet’ dreams with this cosy and comfortable PJ set on!
Accessorize button down striped PJ set – €38
The perfect light-weight set for when we come into those warmer evenings.
Next’s button down floral pyjama set – €48
You can't beat a classic. Add a touch of luxury to your nightwear collection with this button-through pyjama set, finished with contrast piping details.
Chelsea Peers premium satin Zebra printed pyjama set – €66.99
Quite a splurge but ideal if you want to feel like Queen of the couch.
Nasty Gal’s Lights Out plus-size jacquard shirt and short PJ set – €23.50
If you're looking for something a little more luxurious with a relatively reasonable price tag then this is the set for you.