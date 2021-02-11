Upgrade your PJ game! 9 pyjama sets we’re loving right now

Since we’ve all been staying home for nearly a year now, it’s fair to say that our pyjama collection has seen the light of day a lot more than it used to.

Therefore there’s no better time than now to refresh your nightwear wardrobe and invest in a few new pieces that will not only make you look like a whole new woman, but they’ll make you feel pretty great too.

Here’s a little list of just some of the gorgeous pyjama sets which we’re loving right now.

Expect a peaceful night’s sleep in this dreamy set!

ASOS

This nighty is such a comfy fit, with gorgeous bright colours.

ASOS

Perfect for those hot and cold nights when your arms get chilly and your legs heat up, this stylish set is sure to keep you nice and cosy.

ASOS

Missed your alarm? No worries, with this fashionable PJ set you can easily hop on a zoom call and everyone would be none the wiser.

ASOS

You can be sure to expect some ‘sweet’ dreams with this cosy and comfortable PJ set on!

Next

The perfect light-weight set for when we come into those warmer evenings.

Littlewoods

You can't beat a classic. Add a touch of luxury to your nightwear collection with this button-through pyjama set, finished with contrast piping details.

Next

Quite a splurge but ideal if you want to feel like Queen of the couch.

ASOS

If you're looking for something a little more luxurious with a relatively reasonable price tag then this is the set for you.