Update your mask-drobe! Snazzy face coverings by Irish designers

New year, new mask-drobe? Since it looks like we’re still going to be sporting a face covering whenever we step outside for the foreseeable future, we might as well invest in a few more snazzy reusable face masks to add to our collection.

As we’ve seen, many Irish designers have started to make their own face masks and have even started a business out of it. From simple linens which blend into your stylish looks, to more colourful patterns which brighten up your winter wardrobe, there’s a face covering to suit absolutely everyone.

That’s why we’ve decided to shine a light on some of our favourite Irish face covering designers who are selling some truly fabulous pieces right now.

These masks are made with two layers of 100 per cent cotton, natural and eco-friendly — and come in a variety of colourful prints and patterns to suit the whole family.

Thea Shannon studied Fashion Design in the Grafton Academy of Fashion Dublin and set up her label while in college. All of her bespoke products are designed and made with care and love in her studio in Dublin.

Stunning face coverings designed with comfort in mind for long-term wear. All face masks are adjustable and sized large enough to fit both men and women comfortably.

Mask Your Face

Handmade by three sisters in Donegal, Anna, Lisa and Molly ensure each mask is made with three layers of fabric and can be machine washed. Their cloth masks provide up to 80% protection and come in a variety of patterns and colours.

Zoë Carol’s reversible face coverings are made in Rose Cottage Studio using a layer of 100 per cent Baird McNutt Check linen and a layer of 100 per cent Emblem Weavers Wexford Linen.

This small Irish business creates the most beautiful hand-crafted masks, with plenty of gorgeous designs. Not forgetting they also donate 10% of their sales to North West Hospice Sligo.