Up for a scare? Apparently THIS is the spookiest county in Ireland

If you’re looking for a bit of a fright this Halloween season, then perhaps you should pay a visit to the spookiest county in all of Ireland.

According to new data analysed by Aldi, the Irish county with the highest spook-factor is the nation’s capital, Dublin.

That’s right — apparently Dublin’s fair city is full of horror-filled sites, abandoned towns, derelict buildings and ruins and graveyards. Not to mention its lack of sunshine hours!

While Dublin came out on top and Antrim was rated second spookiest overall with the most haunted sites, plenty of other counties topped individual polls in the scary search. Galway has the most graveyards in Ireland (317) ahead of neighbours Roscommon (298).

Kildare has the most abandoned buildings and ruins while Mayo has the most abandoned towns – all putting the fear into people as we approach Halloween season.

However, if you’re looking for more of a calmer life, then perhaps a move to Longford is in order, as they were left at the bottom of the scare-factor leader board with zero abandoned towns and only five abandoned buildings and ruins.

Meanwhile, other polls conducted by Aldi revealed that the Banshee is the most feared Halloween creature with 37% of the votes, coming in ahead of zombies (30%) and ghosts (28%).

When asked about general fears, spiders (36%) topped the poll, ahead of graveyards (27%) and clowns (24%). However, there was a big male-female divide with the research revealing that one in two Irish women (48%) are afraid of spiders, more than double that of men (21%).

The roles are reversed when it comes to clowns – with one in three (33%) Irish men confessing to coulrophobia, the fear of clowns, compared to only 17% of women.

If you want to give your fella a fright this Halloween, now you know what to dress up as!