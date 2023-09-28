SHEmazing!
follow us
more
 

Up Cosmetics launch new Stretch & Curl Lengthening Mascara which delivers false-lash look

by

Irish luxury cosmetics brand Up Cosmetics is excited to launch its first-ever mascara, Stretch & Curl Lengthening Mascara, and a new category for the brand.

Stretch & Curl delivers a lightweight, long-lasting, clump-free mascara that curls and lengthens lashes for a false-lash look. The new mascara is a super-black pigmented formula infused with carnauba and sunflower seed wax to boost hydration, prevent clumping, and leave lashes feeling soft and nourished all day long.

Up Cosmetics doesn’t make magic wands, but it has come close! The flexible Stretch & Curl wand, encased in the brand’s iconic gold packaging, features firm bristles specially designed to curl, lengthen, define, and dramatise lashes.

Speaking about the brand’s latest addition, founder Una Tynan says, “This product has been in the making for almost two years now. We have spent this time testing and fine-tuning the formula and creating the dream wand to deliver a nourishing and hydrating mascara on the lashes while also delivering on the drama! We’re so excited for our customers to experience it!”

Up Cosmetics Stretch & Curl Lengthening Mascara RRP €20, cruelty free and is available from www.upcosmetics.com.

Trending
Well hello there!
Help us help you by allowing us and our partners to remember your device in cookies to serve you personalized content and ads.

We're on a mission to help our mums and their families thrive by informing, connecting and entertaining.

Join us in our mission by consenting to the use of cookies and IP address recognition by us and our partners to serve you content (including ads) best suited to your interests, both here and around the web.

We promise never to share any other information that may be deemed personal unless you explicitly tell us it's ok.

If you want more info, see our privacy policy.