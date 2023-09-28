Up Cosmetics launch new Stretch & Curl Lengthening Mascara which delivers false-lash look

Irish luxury cosmetics brand Up Cosmetics is excited to launch its first-ever mascara, Stretch & Curl Lengthening Mascara, and a new category for the brand.

Stretch & Curl delivers a lightweight, long-lasting, clump-free mascara that curls and lengthens lashes for a false-lash look. The new mascara is a super-black pigmented formula infused with carnauba and sunflower seed wax to boost hydration, prevent clumping, and leave lashes feeling soft and nourished all day long.

Up Cosmetics doesn’t make magic wands, but it has come close! The flexible Stretch & Curl wand, encased in the brand’s iconic gold packaging, features firm bristles specially designed to curl, lengthen, define, and dramatise lashes.

Speaking about the brand’s latest addition, founder Una Tynan says, “This product has been in the making for almost two years now. We have spent this time testing and fine-tuning the formula and creating the dream wand to deliver a nourishing and hydrating mascara on the lashes while also delivering on the drama! We’re so excited for our customers to experience it!”

Up Cosmetics Stretch & Curl Lengthening Mascara RRP €20, cruelty free and is available from www.upcosmetics.com.