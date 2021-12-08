Universities in red or orange alert areas are to remain closed today

Storm Barra is still wrecking havoc across the country today, as schools and colleges in red and orange alert areas have been advised to remain closed.

The counties in red or orange alert areas include Dublin, Donegal, Sligo, Leitrim, Cork, Kerry, Waterford, Limerick, Clare, Galway, Mayo and Wexford.

According to a statement released by the Department of Education on Tuesday evening, “all schools that are currently or forecast to be in a Red or Orange alert area should remain closed tomorrow, 8 December. This will allow for assessment of the impact of Storm Barra to take place.”

“Schools that are no longer in a Red or Orange Alert area can reopen, provided that, if there are concerns, school managers have had an opportunity to check for fallen wires and other serious damage in the vicinity of school buildings.”

Meanwhile, if an individual school in a yellow alert area is still experiencing a particular local safety issue relating to the storm, the Board of Management can make a decision to remain closed for today, the statement explains.

Taking to social media on Tuesday evening, Minister for Higher Education, Simon Harris said, “My Department is advising that all colleges, universities, further education & training centres that are currently in or forecast to be in a Red or Orange alert area should remain closed tomorrow”.

Storm Barra swept across the country yesterday, leaving debris and destruction in its wake. As reported by independent.ie, around 59,000 homes and businesses have no power this morning as a result of the storm, and dozens of roads, coastal cities and towns were flooded, including Limerick, Cork, Bantry, Youghal, Kenmare, Waterville and Tralee.

Gardaí have advised that all unnecessary travel should be avoided where Red and Orange level wind warnings are in place. These winds will make driving conditions hazardous, especially for more vulnerable road users such as cyclists, pedestrians, motorcyclists and high sided vehicles.

Road users should pay particular attention to the risk posed by fallen trees, flying debris and flooded roads.