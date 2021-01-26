Unique Irish designed mask brings something to smile about

Irish designer Deborah Veale, together with her team at DVProfessional corporate uniform specialists, have designed an innovative sleek and elegant solution to the visual communication issue caused by opaque masks. Clear Fáilte Mask is a barrier mask that features a top quality transparent anti-fog panel combined with a nose wrap, showcasing the mouth to help improve interaction and communication. Ideal for use in educational, travel, wellness and public situations, Clear Fáilte Mask is suited for both personal and professional use.

It is estimated that 55% of communication is non-verbal and with many sectors of society struggling with the traditional opaque masks during the pandemic, the DV team developed and introduced the Clear Fáilte Mask in late October. Designed to suit people with communication difficulties, the deaf community, elderly, teachers, care givers along with the beauty, retail and hospitality sectors, this mask is designed to offer high quality virus security in a sustainable and reusable manner, while addressing the communication issue.

The unisex design is made of two layers of high cotton content fabric with an anti-fog and anti-scratch clear panel, a nose wrap that stops glasses fogging and adjustable ear elastics. It is available in three sizes – small, medium and large, and in five shades including sand, navy, light blue, pink and light grey. Each mask is washable and lasts for up to 40 wears.

The Clear Fáilte Mask is an easy to wear, comfortable Irish designed barrier mask or face covering for consumers and is produced as per guidelines supplied by NSAI SWIFT 19 (National Safety Authority of Ireland and the CCPC (Competition and Consumer Protection Commission). It is not a replacement for surgical grade masks and is not personal protective equipment (PPE) or a medical device (MD) under EU law.

The price for a Clear Fáilte Mask adult or child/teen is €20.

Order online now from www.clearfailtemask.ie