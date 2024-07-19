Unique & fun hen party theme ideas for a stylish send-off

Organising a hen party for a friend or family member is such an important special celebration to plan.

Between guest lists, locations, transport, entertainment and food, there’s a whole lot of planning that goes into throwing your loved one the bachelorette party she deserves.

One important topic to start on planning is the theme of the whole celebration because this is what everything else will end up being based on!

Of course you can go for a ‘classic’ hen party look with plenty of pink, L-plates and naughty decorations, but there are so many other themes to choose from that you may not have considered before.

If you’re feeling overwhelmed or are simply looking for inspiration so you can drop hints to your bridal shower, check out our list of hen party themes below.

Last Rodeo

Calling all cowgirls at heart. Grab your boots and hats and prepare to enjoy one last rodeo. With cow print outfits, personalised denim and country music, this hen party theme is super on-trend right now. Try to find a bar with line-dancing or a rodeo bull to really give the bride the full experience.

Spice Girls

Spice up the hen night with a Spice Girls theme. The iconic girl power group have plenty of 90’s outfits to pull inspiration from. Head to a karaoke bar and sing the classics to your heart’s content.

Credit: Spice Girls Instagram

'Til death do us part

To celebrate the death of the bride-to-be’s girlfriend era, all party-goers can dress in black outfits and the bride can opt for a white dress to prepare to say 'til death do us part' at the altar.

Credit: Vanessa Hudgens Instagram

Barbie world

Barbie bachelorette parties have become ever so popular since the release of the Barbie movie in 2023. With so many Barbie dolls to choose from, each attendee can opt for a different look before they head out on the town. With plenty of pink decorations, food and drink, this theme is super fun and easy to pull off.

Credit: Amy Hart Instagram

Mamma Mia! She’s getting married!

Perfect for all lovers of the Mamma Mia film franchise. With so many outfits to choose from, the bride and her hens can choose from an iconic ABBA look or dress up as Donna and the Dynamos.

Credit: Mamma Mia Movie Instagram

Retro 80’s

A classic for a reason. An 80’s themed hen party is ideal for a bride-to-be of any age. With cool outfits, catchy tunes and cocktails to match, a party from this era will make for a really fun night out for all guests.