Understanding your circadian rhythm with This Works

We all follow a 24hr daily (circadian) rhythm, controlled by biological clocks – the master one being in the brain.

This clock is responsible for setting the programme for all of your bodily functions (temperature, hormone release, metabolism, sleeping and cognitive function) to be more efficient at certain times of the day. To ensure that your skincare and wellness solutions are delivering exactly what your skin needs – at exactly the time it needs it – This Works have spent a great deal of time working with experts in the field of circadian rhythm to understand its implications across a 24hr period.

What does the circadian rhythm control?

CHRONOTYPES

Behavioural manifestations such as the sleep-wake cycles are also controlled by the clock – and it is important to note that, unlike normal clocks, your biological clocks are not synchronized and do not keep the same pace.

SKIN REPAIR

Late at night and early in the morning, while we sleep, the epidermal (or skin) stem cell creates new cells, replacing the aged ones. This happens when the body is supposed to be at rest and not disturbed – hence the importance of keeping a sleep-wake schedule.

THE SKIN BARRIER

The skin barrier is the first line of defence for the body against microorganisms and environmental factors. Throughout the day, the skin cells operate different activities to protect and defend the body – hence why the skin is more sensitive at certain times.

SKIN HYDRATION

Skin hydration is necessary to maintain a protective barrier against infection and dehydration. The water content of the skin has a daily rhythm, with minimum loss (through the pores of the skin) in the morning and an increased water loss during the night.

SKIN SEBUM

The skin has glands that produce sebum, which waterproofs and lubricates the skin and hair. Sebum excretion peaks around midday, with the lowest levels in the late evening and the morning.

THE SKIN'S DAILY RHYTHM

Skin cells also have their own clocks, which can function autonomously. Many external environments may also reset these clocks (pollutants, temperature, humidity, ultraviolet radiation).

This Works is a clean, targeted skincare brand that works in harmony with your body clock to maximise skin performance 24 hrs a day, starting with a good night’s sleep. They divide the 24hr day into four phases, NIGHT, WAKE-UP, DAYTIME and EVENING, based on their understanding of how to enhance the skin’s natural processes.

Let’s take a closer look at the Night and Wake-Up phase and how they effect your body and skin;

NIGHT 11PM – 6AM

sleep & repair

Repair mode is activated

Skin’s dehydration levels peak (Due to trans-epidermal water loss)

Production of Melatonin (the sleep hormone) is at its highest

Anti-inflammatory and anti-stress hormones are released

This Works has been investing in the science of sleep since 2004, with each of their award-winning natural sleep solutions put through independent user trials and clinical studies, so you can be confident This Works is more than a name – it’s a promise. Incorporate a few of our favourite Deep Sleep products into your bedtime ritual to achieve a solid night’s sleep.

deep sleep pillow spray (RRP €23 75ml)

Get a great night's sleep with their best-selling deep sleep pillow spray. Proven to help you fall asleep faster and wake feeling more refreshed.

At the heart of deep sleep pillow spray is a 100% natural aromatherapeutic fragrance blend that includes True Lavender to relieve tension, Vetivert to soothe the mind and Wild Camomile to alleviate stress.

deep sleep heavenly candle (RRP €34)

After a busy day, taking the time to switch off wind down for bed is can benefit the quality of sleep no end. This heavenly candle provides an indulgent evening antidote to a stressful day in just one step – simply light the candle and enjoy the calm atmosphere it creates.

deep sleep shower gel (RRP €21.99)

Don’t let the pressures of a busy life take their toll and prevent you from enjoying a peaceful night’s sleep – at the end of a long day, remove the daily build-up of toxins on your body and unwind at the end of the day with This Works ultra-soothing deep sleep shower gel. This gentle, cleansing shower gel is sulphate free which will not strip the skin of its natural oils and by swapping your bath for a shower you are helping reduce water footprint.

deep sleep night oil (RRP €33)

After a long, busy day make time for this calming final step of the This Works’ night-time ritual to encourage a peaceful slumber. This sumptuous but non- greasy body oil is designed to lock in moisture after your evening shower or bath in anticipation of the skin’s overnight moisture loss as well as niggling out any knots or worries in your muscles and your mind.

deep sleep bath soak (RRP €29)

A restorative sleep-inducing bath treat to soak away anxiety, preparing mind and body for a restful night's sleep.

WAKE-UP 6AM – 9AM

correct & protect

Skin is dehydrated due to trans-epidermal water loss

Dehydration may impair skin barrier function

DNA repair is less active

Skin is more susceptible to UV damage

Introducing the Morning Expert range, a Superblend of anti-skin-fatigue natural actives and brain sharpening essential oils designed to help you carry out your day with an inner and an outer glow.

morning expert Vitamin C power mask (RRP: €49)

Invigorating exfoliating mask with 10% Vitamin C and Jojoba to smooth, cleanse and vitalise lack-lustre skin. Water activated Vitamin C granules exfoliate away dullness, reduce uneven skin tone and tackle signs of premature ageing whilst Jojoba and Sweet Almond Oil nourish and cleanse.

morning expert multi-acid pads (RRP: €40)

Stop morning breakouts with the This Works Morning Expert Multi-acid Pads, an exfoliating product that can be easily incorporated into a morning skincare routine to start the day with a smoother and brighter complexion.Infused with alpha-hydroxy acids to remove dead skin cells and unclog blocked pores, encouraging skin resurfacing and with vitamin B3 to brighten skin. Enhanced with a blend of azelaic acid and liquorish root, these pads help to reduce the appearance of blemishes and calm inflamed skin.

morning expert hyaluronic serum (RRP: €45)

Start the skin’s day with a powerful burst of hydration with the This Works Morning Expert Hyaluronic Serum, a skincare treatment that transforms tired-looking skin for a brighter and refreshed look.

The This Works Morning Expert Hyaluronic Serum addresses dehydration, fatigue and dullness and can be massaged daily into the face and neck to achieve a plumper, smoother complexion. Formulated with a 2% hyaluronic acid complex, the serum delivers a powerful burst of hydration to leave the skin appearing healthy and smooth. Formulated with vitamin C to help firm and tighten the skin, the serum works to minimise the signs of ageing while imparting a youthful radiance for skin that is ready to start the day.

morning expert open eyes (RRP: €38)

Target puffy eyes with the This Works Morning Expert Open Eyes, a skincare treatment to help banish the signs of fatigue around the eyes in the morning for a well-rested look. With a smooth, glide-on formula, the This Works Morning Expert Open Eyes will reduce the appearance of puffiness and dark circles around the eyes.

DAYTIME 9AM – 6PM

boost & de-stress

Hydration levels start to increase

Sebum production peaks in the afternoon

DNA repair begins to take place

Skin requires support

EVENING 6PM – 11PM

detox & renew

Skin prepares for its night-repair mode

Skin is most receptive to topical treatments

DNA repair is boosted (skin is most receptive to treatments now)

Melatonin begins to rise

This Works Stress Collection is available from Cloud10 Beauty, Arnotts, Brown Thomas, Meaghers, McCabes, McCauleys, Avoca, Carraig Dunne and select pharmacies nationwide.