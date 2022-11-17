Run! Ultraceuticals launch Black Friday limited-edition Hydration Essentials Kit

Just when you thought Ultraceuticals (the skin brand of dreams) couldn’t get any better, they have released a limited-edition Hydration Essentials Kit valued at €99, for just €69 and just in time for Black Friday! It’s a saving of €30 which is a massive discount off this highly efficacious beauty brand.

The set includes Ultra B² Micellar Solution and Ultra B² Hydrating Serum. Why do you need them in your life we hear you ask?

Here goes:

Ultra B² Micellar Solution, 200ml

This no-rinse micellar solution thoroughly cleanses to remove impurities and make-up on the face, lips and eyes. The 'micelles' act as a gentle magnet to capture dirt, excess sebum and make-up without stripping the skin. Featuring Ultraceuticals B² Technology (Vitamin B3 and Provitamin B5) to help hydrate, and Cucumber Extract to refresh the skin. It's paraben, soap and alcohol free.

Ultraceuticals Hydration Essentials Kit valued at €99, for just €69



Ultra B² Hydrating Serum 30ml

This moisture enhancing oil-free serum utilises the power of Provitamin B5 (Panthenol) combined with Hyaluronic Acid, capable of holding up to 1000 times its own weight in water, to synergistically help restore vital moisture balance and provide hydration to all skin types. Enriched with Vitamin B3 (niacinamide), this moisturising must-have works to visibly plump and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles to give the skin a supple, dewy and more youthful appearance. An ideal complement to your daily moisturiser to dramatically help increase the hydration levels of tired, stressed or dehydrated skin.

They are available at participating Ultraceuticals clinics and online stores now – stocks are limited.